Over 850 Coronavirus Deaths in Colorado as Confirmed Cases Nearly 17,000

Confirmed cases of coronavirus in Colorado rose to 16,907 on Monday, and 851 people have now died from COVID-19, the highly contagious respiratory disease caused by the virus.

Authorities believe the number of infections is much higher than the number confirmed through laboratory tests, both by limited testing and by asymptomatic carriers of the virus.

About 83,266 people, or just 1.25% of the state's population, have been screened for the virus to date, Gov. Jared Polis told reporters Monday. He added that the state now provides an online map of community testing sites across Colorado, and is working to expand the total number of people screened.

The state is tracking 163 outbreaks in nursing homes, jails, and other group situations, such as meat processing plants.

%MINIFYHTMLaccce79eb1fb980668e15538fc5d049912%

Currently, about 689 people are hospitalized in Colorado with COVID-19, and 43 patients have recovered sufficiently to be discharged from hospitals or transferred to lower levels of care in the past 24 hours, according to the data.

Since Friday, some Colorado companies have been allowed to reopen under limited capacity, and many employees can now return to their physical workplaces, though the governor continues to urge companies to allow as many workers as possible to stay. at home.

Restaurants and bars, which since March have only been able to offer takeout and delivery, are still several weeks away from reopening, Polis said at Monday's press conference.

Join our Facebook group for the latest updates on Coronavirus in Colorado.