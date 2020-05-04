Home Local News Over 850 Coronavirus Deaths in Colorado as Confirmed Cases Nearly 17,000

Over 850 Coronavirus Deaths in Colorado as Confirmed Cases Nearly 17,000

Matilda Coleman
Confirmed cases of coronavirus in Colorado rose to 16,907 on Monday, and 851 people have now died from COVID-19, the highly contagious respiratory disease caused by the virus.

Authorities believe the number of infections is much higher than the number confirmed through laboratory tests, both by limited testing and by asymptomatic carriers of the virus.

