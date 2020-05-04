Orange County reports 5 more deaths, 89 new cases – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Orange County health officials reported five additional coronavirus-related deaths Monday, totaling 57.

The county also reported 89 additional cases of coronavirus totaling 2,819.

The number of hospitalized patients fell from 187 on Sunday to 169 on Monday, and the number of intensive care patients increased from 58 to 52.

The jump in deaths came when hundreds of protesters gathered in Huntington Beach to ask Governor Gavin Newsom to lift his orders to stay home and to close the county's beaches.

Of the county's total cases, two percent involve people under the age of 18; nine percent are between 18-24; 18 percent are between 25 and 34 years old; 15 percent are between 35-44; 18 percent are between 45-54; 16 percent are between 55-64; 10 percent are between 65-74; six percent are between 75-84 and four percent are 85 years or older.

%MINIFYHTMLe06c256e5bd0614f857f5c3be1e214c114%

Of the patients who died, four percent were between 25 and 34 years old, five percent were between 35 and 44 years old, nine percent were between 45 and 54 years old, 14 percent were between 55 and 64 years old, 16 percent were between 65 and 74 years old, 33 percent were between 75 and 84 years old, and 19 percent were 85 years old or older. Of the deaths, 32 percent were white, 32 percent were Latino, 25 percent were Asian, five percent were black, two percent were native to Hawaii or the Pacific Islands, four percent percent were categorized as "other,quot;, and two percent were unknown.

The number of people the county has evaluated increased to 37,050, with 237 new tests reported Monday.

Governor Gavin Newsom announced Monday that the city of Laguna Beach received approval to reopen its beaches in a phased manner.

In the first phase of the agreement, the beaches of the city of Laguna Beach will reopen on weekdays from Tuesday from 6 to 10 a.m. for active recreation only.

The city's beaches will be closed on weekends.

Also Monday, Newport Beach City Councilman Kevin Muldoon filed a federal lawsuit challenging the Governor's Beach.

closing order.

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)