Orange County Officials Seek Commitment to Reopen Beaches – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Orange County leaders are now raising the idea of ​​a possible compromise after Governor Gavin Newsom made the move to close county beaches after images of people packed in the sand were shared.

Some accuse Newsom of retaliation and retaliation for their decision, but the county supervisor is opting for a different strategy.

"I would be looking for something like an active recreation plan, which has the balance of people who come to recreate … but keep moving forward," said Orange County Supervisor Lisa Bartlett.

That proposal is similar to how Ventura County welcomes bathers. There, joggers, surfers, and dog walkers can come to the beaches, with some restrictions, such as pickup, beach accessories, or sunbathing.

Beach closings in Orange County, which have since led to an empty spot on county beaches, have sparked protests in several cities and some leaders have tried to fight the order in court.

Bartlett hopes that such action will not be necessary if his engagement plan comes to fruition.

Dana Point, Laguna Beach and San Clemente are some of the cities in the Barlett district.

She plans to present her proposal to the state after the Orange County Board of Supervisors meets Tuesday.