Opera singer who debuted on Broadway at age 81 was 90 years old – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML4a87eaa5b267fa670c8b04cba5b3ee6112%

Rosalind Elias, a mezzo-soprano who began a 42-year-old association with the Metropolitan Opera at age 24, but did not make her Broadway debut until she turned 81, died on Sunday, May 3 in New York. She was 90 years old.

His death was reported by the Metropolitan Opera Guild’s Opera News. No cause was given.

Elias, although long known to devotees of opera, was a newcomer to many in the Broadway audience when he played Heidi in the 2011 Kennedy Center production of Stephen Sondheim. Crazy things (The Limited Engagement Revival premiered at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. before being transferred to the Marquis Theater on Broadway.) Directed by Eric Schaeffer, the Crazy things The revival featured a star-studded cast that included, among others, Danny Burstein, Jan Maxwell, Elaine Paige, Bernadette Peters, Jayne Houdyshell, Mary Beth Peil and Kirsten Scott. (The show's set included Amanda Kloots, who has recently been updating Instagram followers on the condition of her husband Nick Cordero, a Broadway actor suffering from COVID-19.)

Related story Broadway will celebrate Mother's Day with a digital variety show for the COVID-19 Fund: & # 39; Moulin Rouge! & # 39 ;, & # 39; Tina & # 39 ;, & # 39; Jagged Little Pill & # 39 ; Casts among the big guest list %MINIFYHTML4a87eaa5b267fa670c8b04cba5b3ee6113%

Even among those Broadway veterans, Elias received considerable attention from the public and the press for his performance as Heidi Schiller, a Broadway legend who plays Crazy thingsOne "One More Kiss" (Leah Horowitz played the young version of the character in the Renaissance).

In a 2011 interview with Playbill, Elias said he identified with Heidi "because I am the age of "never look back" … It is not an easy thing to do, because I keep looking back, but I try not to. When I look back, I am not bitter. I am happy because I have had a blessed path. "

Elias sang 687 performances with the New York Metropolitan Opera and on a tour from 1954 to 1996, spanning 35 Met seasons. Occasional forays into musical theater included the revival of Follies, a 1984 New York Opera staging of Sweeney Toddand a 2008 Hawaiian production A little night music.