Of course another Tiger King TV special is coming

Did you really think we were done with Exotic Joe and Tiger King: murder, chaos and madness? Of course, no.

After announcing a new series about Joe Exotic aka Joseph Maldonado-Passage, Carole Baskin, her feud that resulted in the murder-for-hire plot that put Joe Exotic in prison, and the mysterious disappearance of Baskin's ex-husband, which were all the themes of the Netflix limited series Tiger kingInvestigation Discovery has another special release.

On Tuesday June 2, ID will be released The Truth Behind Joe Exotic: The Rick Kirkham Story, as part of the programming event ID presents: Nine at 9, nine specials on incidents of headlines.