Of course another Tiger King TV special is coming

Did you really think we were done with Exotic Joe and Tiger King: murder, chaos and madness? Of course, no.
After announcing a new series about Joe Exotic aka Joseph Maldonado-Passage, Carole Baskin, her feud that resulted in the murder-for-hire plot that put Joe Exotic in prison, and the mysterious disappearance of Baskin's ex-husband, which were all the themes of the Netflix limited series Tiger kingInvestigation Discovery has another special release.
On Tuesday June 2, ID will be released The Truth Behind Joe Exotic: The Rick Kirkham Story, as part of the programming event ID presents: Nine at 9, nine specials on incidents of headlines.
In The Truth Behind Joe Exotic: The Rick Kirkham StoryKirkham gives his self-proclaimed "last interview,quot; about Joe Exotic and his time at G.W. Zoo following the famous figure from a reality series. ID says Kirkham will share "insights on how his nightmare began and how he faced his point of no return just three months after he was hired to produce Exotic's internet show."
"Kirkham knew he had achieved gold with the quirky cast of characters and captured as much content as he could for his own reality show. But, after a fight with Exotic, Kirkham discovered that his entire collection of images was devastated by arson. , a criminal act that has yet to be prosecuted. After another fire ravaged his home in the US, Kirkham knew he had to flee for his safety and settled in a small village in Norway to escape it all. Now Kirkham is ready to reveal his side of the salacious saga once and for all and will reveal exclusive images of some materials that survived the fire, "ID said in a press release.
Other IDs present: Nine to 9 schedule includes Jeffrey Dahmer: mind of a monster, Brittany Murphy: an identification mystery, a special about the murder of Heather Elvis with Disappeared in the dark: an identification mystery, a look at the murder of Faith Hedgepeth in Who killed the mixed? An Identification Murder Mystery, Little Boy Lost: a mystery of identification about Kyron Horman, 20/20 at ID Investigates: My Father BTK, Who killed Jeffrey Epstein?and Missing in New Canaan: an identification mystery about Jennifer Dulos.
ID Presents: Nine at 9 starts on Monday, May 25. The Truth Behind Joe Exotic: The Rick Kirkahm Story premieres Tuesday, June 2 at 9 p.m. in ID.
%MINIFYHTML4fc327758e38a05e223561cddb435c1614%