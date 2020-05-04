Nuclear war against ABC and a very nervous Romeo and Juliet – Melodrama style highlights two promising Tribeca sales prospects – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: For all intents and purposes, the Tribeca Film Festival ended last week with the announcement of the winners in various categories (Netflix & # 39; s Half of it took the top narrative award). Of course there is It was This year there was no live Tribeca due to the Coronavirus pandemic, but the festival unfolded as virulently as it could by creating an Extranet where some of the accepted planned films could be screened online anyway for the press and buyers, among others. That option is still open until next week for those films that want to participate, but the fact is that high-profile titles didn't want to jeopardize a true distribution deal by giving away their film, without the traditional premiere of the festival and risking a lot. a bigger business than just being seen in this unprecedented way, similar to the experiment SXSW forged with Amazon for its interested filmmakers mourning the loss of a key position at the festival.

As I wrote about what Tribeca's opening night would have been a couple of weeks ago, high-profile documentaries like Jimmy Carter: president of rock and roll and Sean Penn Haiti's document Citizen Penn he missed the opportunity, as did the narrative release Stardust about the early career of David Bowie, who instead chose to create a kind of virtual community world premiere for selected press and filmmakers, where the cast and director presented the film as if it had had a New York theater premiere. for Tribeca. Those films are still available to buyers, as are others waiting to be released in theaters, or perhaps to the broadcast of deals, outside the festival. Robert De Niro and Jane Rosenthal began as a method of helping New York to recover after 9/11.

Now I've seen two more films destined for Tribeca this year, both looking for distribution deals, and the news in terms of quality is very good. In fact one of them, TV event It's another documentary that Submarine sells, just like they are doing for Penn and Carter's docus. For me, this one got over it all, an absolutely fascinating, highly entertaining and important story on the unlikely topic of making the 1983 television movie ABC, The day after, a controversial chain-of-events movie depicting total nuclear war and the aftermath in a small Kansas town. The documentary by the writer / director Jeff Daniels (not the actor), is not only remarkable, often strangely funny, he watches the machinations of the broadcast network at the time, in addition to the completion of a major television project, but also a Game-changing show business event that directly affected then-President Ronald Reagan and his entire attitude toward the possibility of a nuclear holocaust. It was so revolutionary that the sponsors were rescued and those who stayed got bargaining deals in the basement that turned out to be a bonanza when it became a ratings giant. Due to the ad bailout, a planned two-night miniseries was downgraded to a single three-hour night, and this was directly followed by a unique 90-minute special news program called Viewpoint in the movie in which Ted Koppel interviewed a panel. from live experts, including Henry Kissinger and William F. Buckley. With an integrated audience of approximately 85 million, it became one of the most-watched news shows of all time, certainly outside the coverage of something like the Kennedy Assassination. It's a wild ride, to be sure, and Daniels has had it in mind one way or another since he was a very young child.

"Well, you know, I was 5 years old when the movie came out, and whether I wanted to or not, my entire family in Flushing, Queens, they, about 40 of them, my immediate and extended family were piled up in my grandparents' basement. in Flushing, Queens to see The day afterand luckily they had the good sense to put me to bed before that iconic bombing sequence, before my childhood was completely ruined, but I think it was too late, "he told me in a recent call from Australia, where he moved 20 years ago. . does.

"They were too late because of the general press that this movie got, I couldn't help it. I saw it on the billboards next to the bus station when I was going to school. I would see it in TV commercials, that iconic image of the cloud of fungus and you know the man running away from it. You just couldn't help it. I think it was my first encounter with the fallibility type of adults to make these horrible mistakes that could affect us all, shocked me … I was that kind of baby classic Reagan, full of atomic angst during the 80s, and it stuck with me, and I think as a filmmaker, later in life, when I read about The day after Again, I think it was the 30th anniversary of it, and I read a little comment on how a Hollywood director was put to make a TV movie in the '80s, I just thought it was a great fish story out of the water, where having a creativity with these political intentions to try to bring down a president and a television network that really cares about ratings at any cost, like how is this going to come together? Like, this must be a juicy story. So, only yes. I thought, cool, let me try to find the director and see if I can't get an interview with him and see how he's doing. Everything would take me to the best trip ”.

So, with a little seed money he raised from Screen Australia, he ventured to Los Angeles and met and interviewed director Nicholas Meyer, who then came from the hit of big screen success, Star Trek: Khan's Wrath And he told his incredible story about taking on the film, after four other film directors rejected it, for the sole reason of trying to sway the upcoming presidential election to defeat Reagan for a second term. Reagan was known to be aggressive at the time about the prospects of just how serious a nuclear war would really be. Meyer decided to answer that with The day after , but its realization would also be a hellish experience.

Daniels interviews ABC executives at the time as Stu Samuels, and has access to a very in-depth talk from the TV Academy Archives with then-ABC President Brandon Stoddard (passed away in 2014) who had extensive material on the making of this movie that Stoddard thought it would be to be important to do and want to be. The film's producer was also interviewed, as well as the writer and a young actress who plays one of the children of the key family, Meyer is the glue through all the ups and downs of having a nuclear war on the airwaves, a simple television show that could have contributed to the end of the Cold War. Daniels' film goes far beyond an easily consumed television night, but for which there is evidence of the impact this fiction (thankfully) had on the prospect of world peace and nuclear disarmament agreements. "Trying to represent nuclear war in a way that is objectively accurate and emotionally impacting for a primetime audience, to see the family, on a family-friendly network that was about to be bought by Disney, I mean, just I couldn't believe it. I had to listen to the story of everyone behind that movie, the creatives, the television executives. I needed to have that full story. How Did they achieve this? He asked as he added the reasons why he believes that the making of this television movie of almost forty years has a great resonance for today.

"I just thought there is something they could achieve here that we can learn from. What is the formula that resulted from the making of this film that allowed them to create a theme, a vast and complex global problem, and try to compartmentalize it in a simple way and easy to relate emotionally? You know I felt that way, it gave me a sense of urgency trying to figure out that formula so that we can learn from this, so that we can engage the audience emotionally with these complex issues and start having meaningful conversations between Yes, regardless of what we think about it. This film really brought the United States together to think about it on a personal level, so they had a sense of urgency to start talking to each other, regardless of what they thought about it. and that gave credibility to the emotional understanding of that topic. You know we were allowed to feel excited about these pr complex problems It is not a sign of weakness. It's an important part of having that difficult conversation about these issues that affect us personally. "

With such a serious subject, Daniels managed to inject Dr. Strangelove with a sense of humor, all of which he masterfully balances with the fearsome subject in question. The behind-the-scenes dissection of what was happening, and all the hurdles thrown at this project from ABC's Century City offices to the White House, must be seen now. This one is just waiting for a smart dealer.

Another good catch is quite different, a narrative film called The violent heart 21 laps, the producer behind Netflix's massive success Strange things, as well as movies like the Oscar nominee Arrival. The story revolves around a 24-year-old (Jovan Adepo) still haunted by the unsolved murder of his sister who he witnessed murkily when he was just 9. He falls in love with a high school senior (Grace Van Patten) leading to a Romeo and Juliet write romance, families that stand in the way. From there, that's just the beginning, as the secrets kept surface and hell breaks loose. Mary J. Blige and Lukas Haas are among the parental figures. This takes on some wild plot changes, the kind of melodramatic twists we've not seen much of since the 1950s, when intense emotional detours were all the rage in wide-screen cinema. When writer / director Kerem Sanga first thought of the idea, he dismissed it as too risky for the public today, as he explains in his Directors Message for the planned Tribeca premiere, but then a James Dean classic put it on a different way.

“I was in a theater in the house of revival watching Rebel without a cause. I had seen it as a child, but forgot everything, including, somehow, it was colored. And boy, was it in COLOR. Everything about it felt bigger than life. The archetypes may have been recognizable, but the performances, the story, the emotions, they were all so … great. And it was that greatness that inspired me, not only as a filmmaker, but as a person. Somehow unspeakable, I was moved to examine my own circumstances and wonder what kind of life I led. Upon leaving the theater, I began to realize that many of the films that I loved growing up also worked in this great emotional space: Douglas Sirk & # 39; s Gorgeous obsessionFrom Pedro Almodóvar To talk with herand, more recently, by Denis Villeneuve Incendies These were movies that overlooked the Greek tragedy and did not look back. They did not shy away from melodrama, they accepted it, sometimes blatantly. I have to acknowledge my debt to this type of "Big Cinema". Without these kinds of movies, I never would have thought The violent heart It was possible. The narrative engine of my film may be a romance, but ultimately it is a story about violence. It's about how it reverberates through time, how past misdeeds can harm us again in a way that feels totally out of our control. Each character in the story has to face violence in their own way, and although they cannot choose their circumstances or how they feel, they can choose what they do. I hope that people who watch this movie have a little bit of that "Big Cinema" feeling that I love so much and, furthermore, that could inspire them to be more deliberate and thoughtful about the way they see violence in their own lives. "

If that is the goal, then Mission accomplished. And it's another reason why festivals, virtual or otherwise, can be so important in presenting adventurous films and inspired ideas like this, and TV event, that come from the minds of filmmakers with a voice of their own. With a pandemic that has not only dramatically affected the festival's schedule, but possibly how and what and where the films will be distributed in the future, I think these are two more from Tribeca that might have been worth watching.