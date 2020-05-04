North Texas teenager hands out 10,000 masks to healthcare workers as she fights stigma – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

ADDISON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) – Local teenager Valerie Xu has focused on providing facial masks to health workers and says she also wants to combat the stories that stigmatize Asian Americans during the pandemic.

The 15-year-old from Addison says she wanted to do something about the lack of protective equipment for medical workers during the coronavirus outbreak.

So armed with wits and a teenage boy's need to fit in, Xu raised donations, bought more than 10,000 protective masks, and delivered them to a Dallas medical center. And she is gathering more.

The donation campaign began with a conversation Xu had with a family friend, a Florida emergency physician who was forced to wear the same protective mask for several days.

"This really surprised me in the United States," Xu told CNN. "We are supposed to be considered the richest country in the world, but doctors and nurses fighting on the front lines cannot get adequate protection."

Because Xu wanted to make a local impact, he launched a GoFundMe to buy masks for UT Southwestern Medical Center, the largest facility near his home.

It has raised more than $ 3,800. Xu investigated vendors in China and chose two suppliers, donating $ 1,200 of his own money to the cause.

She said her campaign so far has collected a total of 11,200 masks: 10,000 surgical and 1,200 FFP2 masks, which are equivalent to N95 masks in the United States.

Xu hopes his project will not only help stop the virus, but also decrease xenophobia targeting Asian Americans in the wake of the outbreak.

"In the news, we see incidents of Asian Americans assaulted on the streets or facing racial slurs," he said. "With this campaign, I hope to send a message that Asians like me are together with health workers in our common goal of defeating this virus," he said.

Xu, meanwhile, has received messages of thanks from medical workers and others.

"If there is one thing I have learned from this experience, it is that people care and are willing to help our community, which is the truth of our American spirit," he said.

COVID-19 cases continue to increase in Dallas County. Authorities announced 234 new cases Sunday, which was the highest daily count in the county.

The total number of cases is now 4,133 as of Sunday with 111 deaths.

