North Texas Donation Day to Support Nonprofits Affected by the Coronavirus Pandemic – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Two of the largest fundraising forces in North Texas have combined for a special donation day to support nonprofits affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The public health emergency has disrupted countless fundraising events this spring that nonprofits depend on.

It is one of the reasons behind a global donation day planned for Tuesday, May 5.

The local effort is spearheaded by the United Way of Metropolitan Dallas, the Texas Community Foundation and the Dallas Cowboys.

The North Texas Giving Day event will be completely online and will accept donations from 3,000 non-profit organizations in the area.

On the website, donors can choose where they want their money to go.

For those struggling with money, they can donate volunteer hours.

"Many people have financial and emotional difficulties, but everyone can give something," says Susan Hoff, United Way of Metropolitan Dallas. "It has been, and continues to be, a crisis of a generation. But it is also an opportunity of a generation."