North Texas allergy season collides with coronavirus – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– The trees are green and the flowers are blooming, which means that the allergy season is in full swing.

Unfortunately this year it is colliding with COVID-19.

Dr. Lara Gross, an allergist at Texas Health Dallas, said they have had virtual visits with several patients who are having trouble discerning allergy symptoms versus something more serious.

She explained that the great gift that you are dealing with allergies is itchiness.

"If you have an itchy nose, itchy eyes, sometimes people have itchy ears and palates," said Dr. Gross. "That is not typical of a viral disease, it is typical of allergies."

CDC Announces Additional Coronavirus Symptoms That Are Too Familiar For Northern Texans

Dr. Gross said that if you combine that itchiness with a stuffy nose, runny nose and sneezing, the culprit is likely a seasonal allergy.

%MINIFYHTMLd349a25d4239e5348869a4bb56f48d4f12%

That is especially true if you have fought allergies before. Dr. Gross said that anything new, like a cough or muscle pain, is a little more worrisome.

"Cough can be a symptom of allergies," he explained.

But she said that if cough is a new symptom and you don't have any other allergy symptoms, it's probably a good idea to call your primary care doctor.

While there is no evidence that allergies put you at increased risk of contracting the virus, the doctor said that side effects, such as lack of sleep and fatigue, can affect your immune system.

Dr. Gross recommended taking an allergy medication daily.

Here are some other ways he suggested to help ease your symptoms:

– Shower when you enter.

– Change your clothes

– Use a saline nasal spray and lubricating eye drops.

– Bathe your pets frequently, or at least clean them daily.