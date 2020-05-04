Normal school days in August? "Very iffy," says Dallas ISD superintendent – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – As classrooms remain closed for the remainder of this school year, many parents and students wonder about the future of classes in August with the ongoing outbreak of coronavirus.

Dr. Michael Hinojosa, Superintendent of the Dallas Independent School District, addressed these concerns Monday morning, along with outlining several preliminary plans.

With no end in sight to the pandemic, Hinojosa wanted to take a brief look at how the district will handle the start of the next school year.

The district's first plan is simply "business as always." However, Hinojosa bluntly stated that this plan is "highly dubious,quot;, especially as the numbers of cases continue to rise and the fact that the state of Texas has yet to be fully reopened.

Last week, non-essential businesses were allowed to reopen, but with a limited capacity of 25% and with established social distancing guidelines. This included certain types of businesses such as retail stores and restaurants.

Hinojosa's second plan involves continuing the current state of learning, which is all online.

“Plan B, we remain in the current state. Highly unlikely. I think things will improve between now and August, "he said.

The plan that Hinojosa said he considers "highly probable,quot; is the third, which involves some kind of "blended learning opportunity." However, he said "Plan C,quot; would have numerous factors that should be considered to ensure that students are safe.

"Much of this depends exactly on where the state has us, where health officials have us, where the governor has us. That will determine what version of C we actually have to run, "he said.

Hinojosa described some of these factors, including student safety, various recommendations from health officials, such as screening and personal protective equipment.

"If the PPE is in place and you have 150,000 students, how are you going to do that? How are you going to have the supplies available? And when are they going to be delivered? So there are many things that we have to worry about, "said Hinojosa.

The superintendent also mentioned other matters such as the transportation of students to schools. Transportation via school buses could be a factor if guidelines must be established.

He also said that there could possibly be more closings in the future.

"We believe that all health officials have told us that there may be periodic closings in the future, so we will have to plan for that," Hinojosa said. "We will keep in touch with all the requirements, we are analyzing our current policies … about where we are going to be."

Another topic that was mentioned was about supervising students if they have to learn from home. Hinojosa said having a hybrid learning experience that includes face-to-face and online classes could be problematic for families as parents will have to go back to work.

“Most of our parents are hourly workers, so they have to be at their jobs. They cannot work remotely, they cannot be at home with their children, so we must take all this into account. So that's where we are with planning. It's iterative right now, "he said.

Hinojosa said he and other district officials could have a better idea of ​​what plans to follow in a couple of weeks.

He said the district is ready to follow through on its first and second plans. But, the likely scenario is expected to be some kind of third plan.