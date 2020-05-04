Nicolas Cage will tackle the exotic role of Joe in the new series inspired by & # 39; Tiger King & # 39;

WENN

Created by the & # 39; American Vandal & # 39; showrunner Dan Lagana, this eight-part series is said to revolve around the life of Joe Schreibvogel, an eccentric zookeeper in Oklahoma, who struggles to keep his park open.

Nicolas Cage is ready to take on the role of "King Tiger" star Exotic Joe in a new television series.

The 56-year-old actor "Con-Air" signed to represent the zoo owner based on incarcerated Joe, who became an international name after the success of the Netflix docuseries. "Tiger King: murder, chaos and madness, which debuted on the streaming site in March.

The show has been created by showrunner "American Vandal" Dan Lagana.

Another series "Tiger King", starring "Ghostbusters (2016)"& # 39; Kate McKinnon, is also under development.

She will play a character based on the star of "Tiger King" Carole Baskin, the owner of Big Cat Rescue in Florida, whom Joe Exotic allegedly attempted to kill. Kate will also be an executive producer on the scripted show, based on stories from Joe Exotic's podcast.