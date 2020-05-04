Nicolas Cage to star as Tiger King's Joe Exotic serial in American Vandal Showrunner works – Up News Info

A scripted series focused on Tiger kingExotic Joe Exotic with Nicolas Cage starring and executive producing is underway, Up News Info confirmed. The project comes from American Vandal showrunner Dan Lagana, Paul Young, Imagine Television Studios and CBS TV Studios. The limited series of eight episodes will be released in the coming days.

Based on monthly Texas article Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey to the World of a Wild Man, by Leif Reigstad, The story centers on Joe Shreibvogel, an eccentric and exotic zookeeper in Oklahoma who struggles to maintain his park, even at the risk of losing his sanity. The series will live in the lion's den with Joe, explore how he became Joe Exotic, and how he lost himself to a character of his own making.

Lagana will write and produce executive. Brian Grazer and Samie Kim Falvey will be executive producers with Imagine, along with

Paul Young (Key & Peele) for Make Good Content; Saturn movie cage; Scott Brown and Megan Creydt for Texas Monthly.

%MINIFYHTML46277911b63539bcaa3c5e9e7cd7a7c412%

Lagana and Young selected the item through Lagana's general agreement at CBS Television Studios last June.

James Seidman and Natalie Berkus of Imagine are overseeing the project for Imagine.

Exotic Joe is the latest project to emerge from Imagine and the CBS co-production / co-financing association that includes Why do women kill, 68 whiskey, and Strut.

Variety was the first to report the project.