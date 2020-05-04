Nicolas Cage to Play Tiger King's Joe Exotic in TV Series

This is a dream casting, tbh.

OMG. Nicolas Cage has just been cast to play Joe Exotic and this is the first thing that makes so much sense in a long time.

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

According to Variety, the 56-year-old man. National Treasure The actor will portray "The Tiger King,quot; in an upcoming eight-episode scripted series, based on "Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey to the World of a Wild Man," Leif Reigstad's Texas Monthly article.

Now this is a different scripted series to which Kate McKinnon is attached, where she will play Carole Baskin.

%MINIFYHTMLf5c7f585a3c9dfe3bf527c7359a8294814%

Netflix

So much Tiger king content, so little time, amirita?

The series will follow a plot similar to that of Netflix's Docuseries: Joe Exotic struggling to keep his park open by any ~ eccentric ~ means necessary.

Netflix / Courtesy of NETFLIX

It is not yet known who will star alongside Nic or when the series will come out, but I will definitely be watching!

What do you think about the casting?

