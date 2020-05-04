Nicolas Cage to Play Joe Exotic in Upcoming "Tiger King,quot; Script Series

#Roommates, hands down, Netflix's hit documentary series "Tiger King,quot; has been one of the biggest hits the streaming service has had in years, and fans are poised to get even more thanks to an Oscar winner. It has just been announced that Nicolas Cage will play Joe Exotic in an upcoming "Tiger King,quot; scripted series.

@Variety exclusively reports that Academy Award winner Nicolas Cage will officially take on the role of Joe Exotic, the currently incarcerated and strangely fascinating central character of the hit Netflix series. While the current "Tiger King,quot; is a multi-part documentary, this next release will be a scripted series. The eight-episode series starring Nicolas will be based on the Texas Monthly article "Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey into the World of a Wild Man,quot; by Leif Reigstad. It is currently also being produced by Imagine Television Studios and CBS Television Studios.

The story centers on Joe Schreibvogel, also known as Joe Exotic, an eccentric and exotic zookeeper in Oklahoma who struggles to maintain his park even at the risk of losing his sanity. The series will explore Joe's life in the lion's den, explore how he became Joe Exotic, and how he lost himself to a character of his own making.

The role will be the first regular television role in Nicolas Cage's career. He has primarily been a Hollywood film actor, won the Academy Award for Best Actor in 1996 for "Leaving Las Vegas,quot; and was nominated in 2003 for "Adaptation,quot;.

