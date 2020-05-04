Nicki Minaj annoys the LGBTQ + community after claiming that she is no longer bi

Instagram

Many LGBTQ + activists reportedly criticize the Trinidadian star on Twitter as they exhort everyone to stop supporting the "deception by pursuing frauds," such as the "Anaconda" hitmaker.

Nicki Minaj made some statements in the remix to Doja Cat"Say that". In the song, the raptor from Trinidad could be heard rapping about her current sexuality after dating as bisexual five years ago.

"I used to be bi now that I'm straight," said the star, who is now married to Kenneth Petty. That apparently upset the LGBTQ + community, which later accused the rapper from "Anaconda" of using the community to influence.

According to MTO News, many LGBTQ + activists criticized Nicki on Twitter. They urged everyone to stop supporting the "fraud prosecution", like Nicki, and to start calling them.

Nicki has yet to respond to criticism.

That's not the only controversial letter in the new remix. Nicki sparked speculation that she was teasing Beyonce Knowles in the outro of the retro-grooving pop song. "That real ** is not keeping your n *** home," so he spat out the bars. "It can't be any other rap girl because we all know her butt is fake and it was fake. So what is this? Is she really shooting Bey? Because she is going to kill her career."

Others suggested that it could be Beyonce or Megan Thee Stallion. One of them said, "It's between Meg and Beyonce. And now that I think about it, meg has no fillers. Beyonce could."

Other speculation mentioned that Nicki may be jabbing at the TV presenter. Wendy Williams, who has been critical of Nicki's marriage to Kenneth. "The way Nicki dragged Miss Wendy P Williams so easily #SaySoRMX," commented one person after hearing the new song. "NICKI DEVOURED THE F ** K OUTTA THAT SONG #SaySoRMX," another tweeted, along with a clip of Wendy on her show.

While keeping quiet about other speculations, the "Starships" raptor turned to Instagram to debunk rumors of Wendy's alleged dispute. "The line is not about Wendy though," he clarified.