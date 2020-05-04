Nick Santora signs a general agreement with Skydance TV – Up News Info

Scorpion creator Nick Santora, showrunner of upcoming Skydance television Jack reacher series, is expanding its relationship with the studio, signing an exclusive general agreement of several years. Under the pact, Santora will create, develop and produce original event-level scripts for Skydance TV.

Santora currently serves as showrunner and executive producer on the studio's upcoming series. Jack reacher for Amazon Prime Jack reacher is a drama based on Lee Child's hit international book series, which has sold 100 million copies in nearly 50 languages ​​and over 100 territories to date. The first season will be based on the first Jack Reacher novel Slaughter Floor and is produced by Amazon Studios, Skydance Television and Paramount Television.

"Nick has impeccable taste and an incredible facility for all aspects of television creation and production," said Bill Bost, president of Skydance Television. "He is masterful at telling sophisticated stories to a global audience and we are more than excited to continue collaborating with him."

Santora is best known for creating and serving as an executive producer / showrunner in Scorpion, which aired for four seasons on CBS, as well as co-writing, creation, showrunning, and executive production Breakout kings at A&E. Her writing and production credits include television series. Prison Break, The Sopranos, Law and Order, The Guardian and Lie to Me and the movies Punisher: War Zone and The Longshots. He created and executive produced the reality and competition series. Beauty and geek. In addition to Jack Reacher, Santora is also currently an executive producer / showrunner at The most dangerous game and The fugitive (Both for Quibi). He has written multiple novels including Fifteen digits; the national best seller Slip and fall and the children's book I want an alien for Christmas.

"It has been an honor to enter the world that Lee Child created with Jack reacher and I am delighted to expand my partnership with Skydance, "said Santora." David, Dana and Bill share my desire to tell bigger-than-life stories with notable characters and I look forward to working together with the entire Skydance creative team to create television series. compelling. "

Santora is the last high-profile producer to come to an overall agreement with Skydance Television, joining David S. Goyer, Alison Schapker, Lewaa Nasserdeen, and Olivia Purnell.

The studio's current TV roster includes Netflix's oldest series Grace and Frankie, Altered Carbon, Condor, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Foundation and Jack reacher.