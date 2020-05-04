NIA-backed NAIA to launch women's flag football – Up News Info

Women's flag football will become a college sport for NAIA schools next year, the organization announced Monday.

The National Association for Intercollegiate Athletics has secured a two-year partnership with the NFL and its NFL arm FLAG, and Reigning Champs Experiences (RCX). The NAIA will develop the infrastructure and operations of the league for the first women's flag football competition governed by a university athletics association.

"Soccer is for everyone," said NFL Executive Vice President of Soccer Operations Troy Vincent. "This innovative and historic joint venture provides an opportunity for the values, fun, and competitive environment of soccer to be enjoyed as a college sport by student athletes who attend NAIA institutions across the United States."

The NAIA will present its first open showcase for women's soccer athletes in late summer or early fall. The first competitive season will take place next spring, and the NAIA will host an emerging sport or an invitation championship in the spring of 2022. An emerging sport in the NAIA is defined as at least 15 participating institutions, while an invitation is at least 25. A sport must have a minimum of 40 participating schools to be considered for full championship status.

"Increasing women's participation in flag football has been a priority for the NFL FLAG," said Izell Reese, president and CEO of RCX. "By partnering with NAIA, we can create even more opportunities for young women to continue the sport they love, and potentially receive scholarships to continue their education and compete at the next level."