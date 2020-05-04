Home Local News NFL to release 2020 calendar Thursday night – Up News Info

NEW YORK – The NFL will release its regular season schedule on Thursday night, the league announced Monday, as it continues to carry out its activities as usual amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The schedule will be revealed in a 3-hour broadcast on the NFL Network beginning at 6 p.m. Montana.

So far, the league has not announced any major changes to its schedule as a result of the pandemic, which has halted most organized sports worldwide. The NFL's training facilities are closed due to the pandemic, leading to the league's first "virtual offseason,quot;, but the league still plans to start the season on time while playing in the teams' home stadiums.

