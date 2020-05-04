NFL to release 2020 calendar Thursday night – Up News Info

NEW YORK – The NFL will release its regular season schedule on Thursday night, the league announced Monday, as it continues to carry out its activities as usual amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The schedule will be revealed in a 3-hour broadcast on the NFL Network beginning at 6 p.m. Montana.

So far, the league has not announced any major changes to its schedule as a result of the pandemic, which has halted most organized sports worldwide. The NFL's training facilities are closed due to the pandemic, leading to the league's first "virtual offseason,quot;, but the league still plans to start the season on time while playing in the teams' home stadiums.

The opening day for the 2020 season is September 10, and the season will conclude with Super Bowl 55 on February 7, 2021. The NFL also held last month's draft on time while canceling all events in person. The project had been established for Las Vegas; instead, Commissioner Roger Goodell announced home elections.

If the pandemic forces major changes in the season, the league is considering alternatives that include empty stadiums, neutral sites and getting rid of the weeks off, league executive Troy Vincent told The Associated Press last week. Any such change would have to be approved by the players union.

The previous Monday, the NFL announced that it would move its five games scheduled for London and Mexico City this season to the American stadiums.