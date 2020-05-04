New York police officer filmed beating a black man during arrest for social distancing

As New Yorkers stormed out of their homes last weekend to enjoy the arrival of the spring weather, a New York police officer was caught on film beating a black man as part of an arrest for social alienation. Meanwhile, other officers were photographed handing masks to white visitors who were not sitting six feet away.

According to the New York Daily News, the officers approached a group in East Village that did not follow the rules of social distancing. Some of the group dispersed, but others did not, and officers found "a lot of marijuana in sight. "

"The owner of the marijuana immediately became aggressive, according to police, and a woman with him tried to intervene in the arrest," the newspaper reports. An officer identified as Francisco García ordered a spectator to back off. meinstead, reportedly "He adopted a fighting stance," and was subsequently pushed to the ground and repeatedly beaten by Garcia, who then knelt on his neck.

%MINIFYHTMLa95e3dc54b07cad5a1a1bdab8f60612c14%

Daquan Owens, who uploaded the video of the arrest, told the Daily News Garcia's behavior was not required.

"The guy who had just crashed to the ground and hit, was standing there saying, 'They did nothing,' and they actually did nothing." “Nothing happened, nothing provoked the police. He just got up, took out his Taser … The policeman, I guess he was frustrated and took away the frustration."

G / O Media may receive a commission

Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Twitter that saw the video, was "disturbed For this."

"The behavior I saw in that video is simply not acceptable, "he wrote.

Since then, Garcia has been stripped of his badge and weapon, and the incident is under internal review.