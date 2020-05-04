New Hampshire state representative resigns over tweet over Biden accuser

A New Hampshire state representative resigned over the weekend after a bizarre tweet apparently intended to cast doubt on the sexual assault charge against former Vice President and presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Richard Komi, a Manchester Democrat and Biden supporter, submitted his resignation letter on Saturday morning at the request of House Speaker Steve Shurtleff, who said he was "appalled,quot; by the legislator's comments, according to the Union leader.

In a tweet Friday morning, Komi said she believed Tara Reade, a former Senate staff member who recently brought up the accusation that Biden finger-penetrated her in the basement of a Capitol Hill office building in 1993. , was "seeking attention,quot; and had invented the accusation, based on the anatomy of a woman's body.

"Judging by the position of the female vagina, it will not be easy for anyone to stick their finger into the vagina unless their (sic) is a cooperation of the woman herself," Komi wrote. "So I think Tara Reade's allegations are false."

the tweet removed He quickly received condemnation from the state's Republican and Democratic parties, as well as national advocates for victims of sexual assault and domestic violence. Shurtleff, a Democrat, said in a statement Friday that the comments "were not appropriate for the New Hampshire House of Representatives."

"They were derogatory and hurtful to survivors of sexual assault across the Granite State and across the country," said the Speaker of the House, adding that he had called Komi and asked the legislator to resign his position in East Manchester.

With hours, it did. According to the Union leader, Komi told Shurtleff in an email that she regretted the comments and apologized to survivors of sexual violence.

"The tweets were poorly written and do not reflect who I am and what I stand for," he wrote. “I ask for the forgiveness of all those who have been victims of sexual or other assaults. In no way do I apologize for my poor judgment on this matter and I hope everyone knows that I really regret my mistakes. "

Komi was one of three state representatives chosen to represent Hillsborough District 43. In accordance with New Hampshire state law, special elections will be held to fill your vacant position.

A refugee from Nigeria, Komi was first elected to the 400-member legislative body in 2008 and served a two-year term, before winning reelection in 2018. Secretary of State Bill Gardner told the Concord Monitor at the time, he was not aware of any other refugee holding an elected position in the state.

Komi's tweet came after Biden first publicly responded to Reade's accusation.

"I say that unequivocally, it never, ever happened," Biden said during an MSNBC interview on Friday morning.