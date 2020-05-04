New Hampshire marks the 17th anniversary of the collapse of the Old Man

FRANCONIA, N.H. (AP) – New Hampshire celebrates its 17th anniversary on Sunday when the Old Man of the Mountain milestone collapsed.

This 1990 file photo shows crews working on the symbolic Old Man on the Mountain in Franconia, N.H. The state woke up on May 3, 2003, to find that the granite profile at Franconia Notch State Park had fallen off the cliff. —AP Photo / Jim Cole, File

The 40-foot-tall natural rock formation that resembles a man's face crashed from its perch over Franconia Notch on May 3, 2003. The rocks gave way after centuries of freezing and thawing, WMUR-TV reported.

The Old Man image has been a symbol of New Hampshire for generations, appearing on state neighborhood, road signs and license plates. The stone profile was first discovered in 1805.

Since the collapse of the structure, a non-profit fund of the Old Mountain Legacy has created a memorial plaza, with seven steel "profilers,quot; recreating the image of the Old.