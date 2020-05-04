New Hampshire marks the 17th anniversary of the collapse of the Old Man

FRANCONIA, N.H. (AP) – New Hampshire celebrates its 17th anniversary on Sunday when the Old Man of the Mountain milestone collapsed.
The 40-foot-tall natural rock formation that resembles a man's face crashed from its perch over Franconia Notch on May 3, 2003. The rocks gave way after centuries of freezing and thawing, WMUR-TV reported.
The Old Man image has been a symbol of New Hampshire for generations, appearing on state neighborhood, road signs and license plates. The stone profile was first discovered in 1805.
Since the collapse of the structure, a non-profit fund of the Old Mountain Legacy has created a memorial plaza, with seven steel "profilers,quot; recreating the image of the Old.
