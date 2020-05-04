New EDD call center with employees unable to file claims, frustrations grow for those waiting for funds – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Weeks after coronavirus closings began, jobless residents remain desperate to collect unemployment and contact the state Department of Employment Development.

“It got to a point where I wasn't joking two or three thousand times a day. Using two phones, even using my kids and putting them on one phone and having them redial … it was very tiring, "said Rachel Raasch, who is unemployed.

Faced with a record number of unemployment claims (2.7 million in California over a four-week period), the EDD extended its hours of telephone service from 8 a.m. at 12 p.m. from 8 a.m. at 8 p.m. seven days a week and added more than 1,000 employees to its call center.

Raasch was finally able to get someone from EDD over the phone, at his new staffed number 12 hours a day, seven days a week, but he didn't necessarily get the help he was looking for.

"They have limited information. Someone has told me that I need to look at my manual. I've had people say I don't know how to do this, they brought me in from another department, "said Raasch.

EDD admitted that those answering with their new number can only help with technical help, password reset, online user interface questions and general information.

Only the department's old number, which is only open four hours a day, can submit claims and payment information.

"What they should do is extend the hours of people who really know how to file claims. Why are they closed at noon, when you have all this? Raasch asked.

Kevin Rafferty, a visual effects supervisor outside of work, was struggling to make his unemployment span 12 weeks under the CARES Act.

As of Monday, he still had not received a check. When he finally got to EDD, he was told that the person on the phone couldn't help him with what he needed.

"This person said they can't help me with that. I have to get a technical support specialist. And to make matters worse, I couldn't get back to him or her," said Rafferty.

When Pat Polk couldn't reach anyone on the phone, she started sending emails.

"I have sent four emails, and the only message I received was,quot; Your message has been sent and due to high demand we ask for your patience, "Polk said.

EDD said it has processed more than 3.5 million claims and has distributed $ 4.5 billion in benefits since March 15.

In a statement, an EDD spokesperson wrote: