NeNe Leakes has exciting guests in their cocktails and conversation series: Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr!

NeNe Leakes released a series of YouTube live videos called Cocktails and Conversations. This time, people will be able to see Lamar Odom and his girlfriend, Sabrina Parr, tonight at 8pm.

‘COCKTAILS AND TONITE CONVERSATIONS WITH @lamarodom @getuptoparr AT 8pm. TUNE IN #doingitforthrculture, "NeNe captioned her post.

Someone said: Sí Yes! Just drop the damn show and create your own show sister, "and one commenter posted this:" Oh, this should be an interesting conversation. Now I hope that Lamar is talking more these days and Sabrina does not speak for him and for her "I said what I said,quot;.

Many fans told NeNe that she should definitely have her own talk show ASAP. Someone said, "Yes, Nene, I hope you receive your talk show soon," and another follower also praised NeNe: "

One commenter posted, "You're doing an AMAZING JOB, Nene✨💗🌺✨ with your conversations right," and someone else said, "I love that you're doing this NeNe! Create your own platform! You deserve it and you're a bomb! & # 39;

A fan is curious about when Phaedra will be on the NeNe series: "When @phaedraparks is on we are waiting for that one," asked the fan.

Somoene more said: ‘@neneleakes you can make a Ccocktails and conversation With @phaedraparks people NEED this ❤️ ’

Another fan praised NeNe's gaze at the RHOA meeting and said, "You were the best dressed in the meeting, you should post a photo!" And someone else said, "@neneleakes Anyway to make a payment plan for @colormanewigs? I desperately need one but can't afford it."

An excited commenter said, "I'm definitely going to be tuning in. I love, love, love Lamar!" I hope she is good to him and vice versa! "

NeNe excited many fans when she announced that she had an interesting new video featuring Jennifer Williams on her YouTube channel.



