Neetu Kapoor writes heartfelt message to hospital staff who handled Rishi Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020 after his two-year battle with cancer. He was admitted to the Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Research Center and Hospital and Research Center during his few days in the world. His wife Neetu Kapoor visited Instagram and thanked the doctors and nurses for treating her husband like his own family.

He posted an image with the late Rishi Kapoor and wrote: "As a family, we have a deep sense of loss … when we sit together and look back over the past few months, what we also feel is immense gratitude, gratitude to the doctors in HN trusted hospital! The entire team of doctors, brothers and nurses led by Dr. Tarang Gianchandani treated my husband as if he were his, they advised us as if we were our own … and for all that and more, I thank them from the bottom of my heart. .. @rfhospital ".

On May 2, 2020, a prayer meeting for Rishi Kapoor was held at the Kapoor residence.

