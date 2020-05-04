NBCU says Mark Lazarus takes over the peacock; Cesar Conde, News – Up News Info

NBCUniversal announced a new organizational structure for the company. The new structure, effective immediately, closely aligns NBCUniversal's television networks, as well as the new broadcast service, Peacock, under a division led by Mark Lazarus, president, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

Lazarus will also continue to oversee the NBC Sports Group, its own television stations, and relationships with affiliates.

"This is the right structure to take NBCUniversal into the future during this time of transformation in the industry," said Jeff Shell, CEO of NBCUniversal. “Mark has a proven track record in all aspects of our television business, from sports to local stations and entertainment. He is the ideal leader to oversee our television and broadcast portfolio in this newly formed division, allowing us to take a more unified approach to our content strategy. "

The company's news networks will be organized into a single unit and will be led by César Conde, who assumes the newly created role of President, NBCUniversal News Group, which now includes NBC News, MSNBC and CNBC.

Shell added: "César is a respected strategic leader who has been successful in multiple roles at NBCUniversal since joining the company in 2013. More recently, César has overseen unprecedented growth at Telemundo, which under his leadership has become The number one Spanish- Language Network, and through its news division, has played a key role in the expansion of news operations, breaking news coverage and innovative political reporting.César's valuable and relevant experience Leading news networks and divisions, combined with his high degree of integrity and proven management skills, make him the right person to lead our newsgroup in the future. "

Both Lázaro and Conde report directly to Shell.

NBC News Group President Andy Lack has decided to resign and will leave the company at the end of the month. Noah Oppenheim, President of NBC News; Phil Griffin, President of MSNBC; and Mark Hoffman, president of CNBC; will now be reported to Count. A new leader for Telemundo Enterprises will be announced later, to replace Conde. Until then, the Telemundo leadership team will report directly to Lázaro.

Completing NBCUniversal's senior management team, the following executives continue to report directly to Shell:

Matt Bond, President, Content Distribution

Bonnie Hammer, President of NBCUniversal Content Studios

Kim Harris, EVP and General Counsel

Kathy Kelly-Brown, Executive Vice President of Strategic Initiatives

Anand Kini, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Donna Langley, President, Universal Filmed Entertainment Group

Ron Meyer, Vice President

Adam Miller, EVP

Craig Robinson, Executive Vice President and Director of Diversity

Tom Williams, President and CEO, Universal Parks & Resorts

Linda Yaccarino, President of Advertising Sales and Customer Alliances

