NBA YoungBoy scores second No. 1 album on Billboard 200 chart with & # 39; 38 Baby 2 & # 39;

former DaBaby leader & # 39; Blame It on Baby & # 39 ;, falls to No. 2 with 56,000 equivalent album units earned this week from the Billboard 200 chart.

YoungBoy never broke again hits DaBaby"Blame It on Baby" on this week's Billboard 200 chart with their new album "38 Baby 2". The set debuts with 67,000 equivalent album units earned in the US. USA In the week ending April 30, according to Nielsen Music / MRC Data.

Of that sum, 63,000 are in SEA units, while 4,000 are in album sales with an insignificant number in TEA units. "38 Baby 2" marks YoungBoy's second No. 1, after "AI YoungBoy 2," which peaked less than seven months ago with 110,000 units won in its first week.

With the new top chart, DaBaby's "Blame It on Baby" drops to No. 2 with 56,000 equivalent album units earned. In the meantime, Lil Uzi VertThe "Eternal Attack" stands at number 3 after accumulating 49,000 units. Weekend"After Hours" follows, dropping 2-4 with 48,000 equivalent album units.

Still number 5 is Lil baby& # 39; My Turn & # 39; with 41,000 units. Post Malone He's also not moving because his album "Hollywood & # 39; s Bleeding" remains stable after earning 38,000 equivalent album units this week.

Bad bunnyThe "YHLQMDLG" remains at number 7 with 34,000 units. How to Roddy RicchThe old top-chart "Please excuse me for being antisocial" continues at number 8 with 33,000 units won.

Back to Top 10 en Travis Scott (II)"Astroworld". It climbs from No. 30 to No. 9 with 28,000 units, thanks to its virtual concert "Fortnite" that took place on April 23. Concluding the top 10 is Megan Thee Stallion"Suga" as it rebounds from No. 21 to No. 10 with 27,000 units. The nice jump comes after she releases a new remix of the album "Savage" with Beyonce Knowles.

Top Ten Billboard 200 (week ending April 30, 2020):