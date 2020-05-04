Mysterious radio explosion detected within our local galaxy – BGR

Rapid radio bursts (or FRBs) are mysterious bursts of energy that scientists have detected from deep space.

For the first time, an FRB from our own galaxy, the Milky Way, was detected, giving scientists the opportunity to explain how they originate.

It is now believed that a type of neutron star called magnetar may be responsible for this local FRB, as well as for other observed rapid radio bursts from other galaxies.

Of all the unknowns in science, one of the biggest mysteries is the origin of what are called fast radio bursts, or FRBs. FRBs are powerful bursts of radio energy that generally appear to come out of nowhere. Scientists can detect them when they reach Earth, but tracing their origins has proven to be an incredibly difficult puzzle to solve.

Many FRBs appear once and then disappear forever. On rare occasions, an FRB will repeat itself, emitting a signal from the depths of space, but appears to originate from the same point, relative to Earth. Now, for the first time, an FRB was detected that appears to have originated within our own galaxy, the Milky Way.

How EarthSky The radio signal was reportedly detected on April 28 and was revealed by astronomers in the Astronomer telegram. This is an incredible development since any other FRB detected by scientists seems to come from very, very distant galaxies. But what makes this discovery even more exciting is that astronomers think they may even know what caused it, and their findings could solve the ancient mystery surrounding FRBs.

The key to this last observation is that the FRB was associated with a simultaneous X-ray burst. When FRBs were detected from distant galaxies, X-rays did not play a major role. Our incredible proximity to this may explain why we are only seeing it now, and could be the key to explaining what FRBs really are.

A magnetar is a type of neutron star that, as the name suggests, has incredibly intense magnetic properties. They are almost densely impossible, and when so-called stellar earthquakes shake their surface, they can emit powerful gamma-ray and X-ray signals. Scientists are now considering whether these small but powerful movements in a magnetar's crust may be enough to send a powerful blast of radio energy into space too.

Astronomers who worked on detecting this latest local FRB suggest that it was powerful enough to travel to neighboring galaxies. It originated from the location of a known magnetar in the Milky Way, and if we were located in a nearby galaxy, we would detect the signal as an FRB. Scientists are not ready to declare that the rapid bursts of radio have finally been explained, but they appear to be working to reach that conclusion.

