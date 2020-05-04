Mount Man was shot dead after heading out for fresh air – Up News Info Los Angeles

EL MONTE (CBSLA) – A man from El Monte was shot dead while taking fresh air outside his house.

Rubén Arreola Núñez, 30, was fatally shot at 8:45 p.m. Sunday near Emery Street and Peck Road. His family says he had gone out for fresh air.

Moments later, his family says they hear gunshots. Núñez's brother ran out and found him on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds to the upper part of his torso.

"My uncle was talking, like saying," I feel like I'm going to die, I'm going to die, "" said Núñez's niece, Brenda Reynoso.

Núñez was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Suspicious information has not been released. Anyone with information about the shooting can call homicide detectives at (323) 890-5500.