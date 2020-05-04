‘Moulin Rouge!’, ‘Tina’, Cas Jagged Little Pill ’Casts Among Large Roster – Up News Info

Broadway cast members Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Jagged Little Pill, Company, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Chicago, Diana, Mean Girls, Girl from the North Country, Six, and Ms. Doubtfire will participate on Sunday Broadway does mother's day, a digital variety that benefits Broadway Cares' COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund.

The program is designed to replace some of the funds generally raised by the annual Broadway Easter Bonnet Competition, an event that was canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The digital sketch will include Broadway stars, their children, and their mothers, with musical numbers, comedy, and special guests planned. Scheduled guests so far include Jill Abramovitz, Kate Baldwin, Jenni Barber, Laura Benanti, Betty Buckley, Carolee Carmello, Victoria Clark, Chuck Cooper, Claybourne Elder, Eden Espinosa, Beanie Feldstein, Harvey Fierstein, Mandy Gonzalez, Celia Rose Gooding, Molly Griggs, James Monroe Iglehart, Judy Kaye, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Raymond J. Lee, Lesli Margherita, Ellyn Marie Marsh, Alexis Michelle, Vanessa Williams, Betsy Wolfe and LaChanze, more sketches by Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Jagged Little Pill, Company, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Chicago, Diana, Mean Girls, Girl from the North Country, Six, and Ms. Doubtfire, with more to announce

"We are delighted to see the theater community come together for Broadway Does Mother's Day and honored to be recipients of what promises to be such a special show," said Tom Viola, executive director of Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS. “When the crisis hits, the Broadway community and theater fans everywhere have always responded with generosity, compassion, and action. We launched the COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund on behalf of and for those on stage, behind the scenes and behind the scenes who need help during this pandemic. "

The writing team for the special includes Hannah Friedman (Comedy Central), Megan Loughran (F Theory), Jessica Poter (Modern Family), Jill Twiss (Last week tonight) Kate Wetherhead (Shipments only) and Jed Resnick (Avenue Q) The show will be directed by Ashley Rodbro (Hamilton, Moulin Rouge!), with musical supervision by Andy Einhorn (Hello Dolly!), and is produced by Stephanie Cowan and Erica Rotstein along with general managers Heather Shields and Kyle Bonder with casting by Jason Styres, CSA and Andrea Zee, CSA. Executive producers are Megan Loughran and Stanley Bahorek.

The broadcast will air Sunday, May 10 at 3 p.m. ET on BroadwayDoesMothersDay.com.