MN coronavirus: DNR commissioner urges fishermen to fish close to home to combat spread of COVID-19 – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – It will be a strange fishing match on Saturday with no restaurants open for dinner; travel north discouraged; and without Governor Tim Walz kicking everything.

But Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Commissioner Sarah Strommen says that doesn't mean you can't get out, just modify your game plan if you can.

Strommen loves to fish and loves to be outdoors. But she understands that this first match is different.

"The first thing, you know, that we will let people know is that we are asking Minnesotans to fish close to home." That's really important because traveling is one of the ways that the COVID-19 virus spreads, particularly to small communities that may have populations that are more vulnerable to the virus, "Strommen said.

Without the governor's opening means that family traditions are on hold, but this may be the time for a creative opportunity.

"One of the traditions of fishing openness is to teach the next generation, and I think this is a great opportunity to teach the next generation to protect our fellow Minnesotans by fishing close to home," he said. "We are definitely seeing a lot of people turn to the outdoors and nature as a way to deal with the stress and anxiety of this era, so we hope people are out." But we are asking people to find places close to their homes and to find places that are not crowded. "

What it perhaps means is establishing your own routine outdoors. In other words, be smart, but be active.

"We're also seeing people enjoying the outdoors, and that's great. As long as people do that close to home and with social distance, you know, we're glad to see that people understand the value of our sanity to go out," he said.

A very different starter, but a starter nonetheless, and an opportunity to find new ways to fish and new ways to contribute.

"Even if you don't go out on opening day, it (still) contributes to an excellent fish habitat and quality fishing experiences in Minnesota when we go out again. And I think those are pieces that people can take with them. And maybe people will go out and try a place and find a new favorite, "Strommen said.

