Mike Trout, Gerrit Cole and other top players will win $ 100,000 per game

NEW YORK (AP) – Mike Trout and Gerrit Cole are not the only major league players with a huge financial incentive to return to the field.

While they lead a star-studded quartet that would receive more than $ 200,000 per game, 65 players would win at least $ 100,000 each time their team wins or loses if the Major League season starts with pandemic delay, according to an analysis of their contracts by La Associated Press.

Most newbies and minimum earners would get almost $ 3,500 each. Each game added to the major league schedule earns players around $ 24 million in total.

Clubs would also benefit from huge streams of revenue from regional sports networks and national broadcast contracts. There is likely to be contentious negotiation if Major League Baseball asks the players' association to accept pay cuts to compensate for competition in empty stadiums.

"I would need to be fully informed about earnings and things like that before deciding if I think it's fair that we do that," said Washington first baseman Ryan Zimmerman. “I know that owners make a lot of money. … We are in such a unique situation. People want to play. People want to go back to the field. "

"If there was ever a time when two parties who have obviously argued in the past could get along and get things done, now would be the time," he added. "With that said, I'm not going to sit here and say the players would be willing to do that. I don't even know if I would be willing to do that."

Zimmerman, 35 and closer to the end of his career than the beginning, has a salary of $ 2 million and would earn $ 12,346 per game.

The 28-year-old Los Angeles Angels star Trout who won three American League MVP awards has a salary of $ 36 million. He is tied for the top of the major leagues with Cole, the 29-year-old right-hander who left Houston as a free agent to sign with the New York Yankees. That equals $ 222,222 for each game of the 162-game season.

Colorado third baseman Nolan Arenado is third with $ 216,049 per game, followed by Houston right-hander Justin Verlander with $ 203,704. Next up is left-hander David Price, acquired by the Boston Los Angeles Dodgers in February, for $ 197,531.

Further down the pay scale, 392 of the approximately 900 players on the active and injured lists win at least $ 10,000 per game, including 300 to $ 20,000 or more, 259 to $ 25,000 or more, 161 to $ 50,000, or more and 100 to $ 75,000 or more.

Opening day was scheduled for March 26, but has been delayed indefinitely due to the new coronavirus pandemic. Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred is confident that the 2020 season will begin sometime, and MLB and the union have discussed possibilities including playing in empty stadiums and neutral venues.

As part of a March deal between MLB and the union, players achieved a key goal in the bargain: if no games were played, each player would get the same amount of service time this year as they won in 2019. As part of the deal The teams are advancing $ 170 million in salary, but the players are giving up claiming more if the season is scrapped. That leaves each player to win a maximum of $ 260,000, $ 60,000, $ 30,000, or $ 16,500, depending on their contract, if there is a lost season.

The players agreed to prorate their salaries based on the actual games played.

Signature bonuses are guaranteed, so the amount of money a player can win this year is calculated by taking his 2020 salary, dividing by 162 (the original total programmed games) and multiplying it by the total remaining games as of opening revised. If the season is interrupted later due to contagion, the numerator becomes the total number of games for a player's team.

Union leaders and some players contend that the deal covers the terms of any reduced season, fanatic or otherwise, and management points to a provision that is only for regular stadium games with fans. The deal calls for "good faith,quot; conversations about neutral sites and fanless gaming, and Manfred says 40% of the revenue comes from tickets and gate-related revenue, such as parking and concessions.

"Among the Pirates players, I have not heard anything to suggest that they are not really motivated to play," said Pittsburgh general manager Ben Cherington. "When you have groups that are so motivated to find solutions, my optimism probably increases, because when groups are so motivated, you tend to find solutions."

Twenty-eight players were at the low of $ 563,500 when the rosters were frozen on March 28, which equals $ 3,478 per game. There were 369 at $ 600,000 or less, which is $ 3,704 per game.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have five players at $ 100,000 or more, the most in the majors. Only five teams have no players at $ 100,000: Arizona, Miami, Milwaukee, Pittsburgh and Tampa Bay.

Dodgers pitcher Ross Stripling hit one of the most casual offers of the winter. Eligible for arbitration for the first time, he accepted a $ 2.1 million contract with an unusual twist for a one-year contract: $ 1.5 million was put into a signing bonus. Only $ 600,000 is at risk as salary

As a stockbroker in his spare time, Stripling understands the economy better than most.

“It was a unique way of closing a gap, if you like, that we had. We were happy with the deal when we did it, ”said his agent, Matt Laird of Excel. "We had no idea. Shoot, who did it at the time? & # 39;

