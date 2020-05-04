Mike Pence says a mask should have been worn at Mayo Clinic

Something is missing here. Image: via AP

Alleged pandemic expert Mike Pence did a very stupid thing in the midst of a pandemic last week and didn't wear a mask while visiting covid-19 patients at the Mayo Clinic, despite the fact that the Mayo Clinic staff specifically asked Mike Pence, a suspected pandemic expert, to do so. That, along with several other things The alleged pandemic expert Mike Pence has made during the course of this pandemic suggests So-called pandemic expert Mike Pence is not a pandemic expert at all. However, either way, Pence admits in the Mayo Clinic case that she did an oopsia.

Pence admitted the same thing at a Fox News town hall on Sunday, according to CNN "I didn't think it was necessary, but I should have worn the mask at the Mayo Clinic," he said, noting that he was wearing one at a ventilation plant in Indiana a few days after the visit to the Mayo Clinic.

Whether or not it was "necessary" was, in fact, required: the Vice President's own staff saying Journalists "were required to wear masks" at the Mayo Clinic and "prepare accordingly." Not only that, the Mayo Clinic specifically asked Pence to wear a mask, as the alleged pandemic expert is reluctant to wear one, despite the CDC recommendations urging Americans to cover their faces when social estrangement is not possible. We wear masks to protect ourselves, and we wear masks to protect other people, none of whom Pence seems particularly keen to do, despite his role as the head of the entire (very bad!) Pandemic response.

At the very least, it seems that Pence now suggests that Americans wear masks in general. "It really is a statement about the American people, the way people have been willing to step forward, practice social distancing, wear masks in places where they cannot do that," he said Sunday. "As we continue to practice those principles, all together, I know we will get through it."

