Microsoft confirms that Windows 10X will hit normal laptops – BGR

Microsoft confirmed that the Windows 10X operating system that was announced for dual-screen devices will also be available on single-screen laptops.

It is unclear when Windows 10X will be available to Windows 10 users or how it will work.

Microsoft also confirmed that dual-screen hardware will arrive when the time is right.

It's unclear why anyone would want to run Windows 10X, the reinvented Windows 10 experience imagined for dual-screen devices, on a standard laptop. Microsoft introduced Windows 10X last fall when it demonstrated its own dual-screen laptop, the Surface Neo that was supposed to launch this fall. We then heard reports that Windows 10X would be available on Windows 10 laptops, which Microsoft confirmed on Monday.

When will Surface Neo and all other dual-screen Windows 10X devices launch? That is a question that Microsoft will answer another time.

The head of Windows and Microsoft devices Panos Panay wrote a blog post that explains the various innovations that will come to Windows 10 in the near future. In that post, Panay confirmed Microsoft's "pivot,quot; from using dual-screen Windows 10 to using single-screen Windows 10X:

With Windows 10X, we designed flexibility, and that flexibility has allowed us to focus our focus on single-screen Windows 10X devices that harness the power of the cloud to help our customers work, learn, and play in new ways. These single screen devices will be the first expression of Windows 10X that we provide to our customers, and we will continue to search for the right time, together with our OEM partners, to bring dual screen devices to market.

It is unclear how Windows 10X will benefit Windows 10 users with traditional laptops or two-in-one devices. However, earlier in the blog post, there is a gem about the upcoming Windows 10 May 2020 update:

We're bringing practical improvements to bigger things, like an improved tablet experience when you unplug the 2-in-1 keyboard, allowing you to keep your desktop familiar while optimizing touch.

That suggests that Microsoft is more interested in the Windows 10 tablet experience, and that must be related to Windows 10X. That said, there are no indications as to when Windows 10X will be available on existing Windows devices, or how that transition will work. Hopefully, the upcoming Build 2020 conference, which will be available for free to anyone who wants to attend, could reveal more details about Windows 10X deployment plans.

As for Surface Neo, the device is expected to launch sometime next year, assuming work on the device isn't hampered by the current health crisis. Like other tech companies, Microsoft employees have been working from home for the past few weeks, a process that could lead to delays in launching the product. Surface Neo is not the only potential victim of the new coronavirus pandemic: the Xbox Series X could also be affected by the pandemic.

Image Source: Microsoft