Michigan unemployment rises due to coronavirus – Up News Info Detroit

The US unemployment rate. USA It is still on an upward trend, with approximately 30.3 million Americans now losing their jobs since the coronavirus pandemic began, despite the fact that some states have already selectively reopened businesses. Today, WalletHub released updated rankings for the states with the largest increases in unemployment due to coronavirus as a follow-up to its report on the cities with the highest growth in unemployment due to COVID-19, along with accompanying videos. In this report, Michigan ranked eighth among the states.

To identify which state workforces have been hardest hit by COVID-19, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on increases in jobless claims. They used this data to rank the most affected states both in the last week for which they have data (April 20) and generally since the onset of the coronavirus crisis (March 16). Below you can see the highlights of the report, along with WalletHub's questions and answers. To see the most affected states since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, click here.

Most affected states last week Least affected states last week 1. Florida 42. Pennsylvania 2. Georgia 43. Maine 3. Kentucky 44. Delaware 4. Louisiana 45. Wyoming 5. North Carolina 46. ​​Wisconsin 6. South Dakota 47. Vermont 7. Virginia 48. Idaho 8. West Virginia 49. Montana 9. Mississippi 50. Connecticut 10. Alabama 51. New Jersey

To view the full report and rank for your state, visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/states-with-the-biggest-increase-in-unemployment-due-to-coronavirus/72730/.

