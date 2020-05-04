Michael Wilbon apologizes for the report & # 39; dead dead & # 39; about Isiah Thomas and the & # 39; Dream Team & # 39;

ESPN's Michael Wilbon apologized to Isiah Thomas on Monday for incorrectly saying that nine members of the 1992 "Dream Team,quot; did not want Thomas to play with them at the Olympics.

Wilbon said the actual number was "nowhere near,quot; nine people.

"Multiple sources have reached out to tell me that I am completely wrong to say that 9 Dream Team members objected to Isiah being on the '92 Olympic team," Wilbon wrote on Twitter. "Nothing close to that number objected. My apologies to Isiah for being wrong."

Thomas quoted the apology on Twitter thanking Wilbon for correcting his comments.

Wilbon's initial comments appeared in "The Jump,quot; on Monday when Rachel Nichols asked him to describe the reasons why Thomas may have been rejected. As shown in the documentary series "The Last Dance,quot; about Michael Jordan's career, there is a widespread belief that Jordan's enmity with Thomas was the main factor in the decision.

"Hanging that on Michael Jordan is just inaccurate,quot; Wilbon contended. "That group of people, I'm going to say that nine out of 12, let anyone know that it was not someone they wanted at their summer camp."

Thomas was a key member of the "Bad Boy,quot; Pistons, and he certainly rubbed some competitors the wrong way over the course of his career. But apparently it is not true that nine members of the United States team vetoed its inclusion in the Olympic Games.