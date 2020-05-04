Michael Lesslie will monitor product restart – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: The Peacock reboot of Battlestar Galactica has found its global builder.

Michael Lesslie, who was the lead writer and showrunner for the AMC spy drama The little drummer and scripts written for Macbeth and Assassin’s Creed, is to create, write and produce the executive series.

The new Battlestar Galactica comes from Mr. robot and Homecoming executive producer Sam Esmail, who struck a big deal with NBCU's Universal Content Productions last year. It is produced by Esmail Corp and UCP with Esmail and Chad Hamilton also as executive producer.

NBCU Universal produced the original created by Glen A. Larson Battlestar Galactica series for ABC and NBC Universal TV produced the successful renewal of Ronald D. Moore that took place between 2004 and 2009 on the then science fiction channel.

The original Battlestar Galactica Focused on the last group of humans on the brink of extinction after a series of wars with a race of robots, The Cylons, destroyed the Twelve Colonies. All humans are left in a remaining battleship group, anchored by Galactica, as they search for their last survival option: a legendary thirteenth colony known as Earth.

The series aired on ABC for just one season in 1978-79 starring Richard Hatch, Dirk Benedict, and Lorne Greene as Commander Adama, followed by a short-lived sequel that lasted 10 episodes in 1980. But it spawned multiple book series and comics, a board game, and a video game, as it gained cult status, if not commercial success.

Moore resurrected the franchise with a 2003 Science Fiction Channel three-hour miniseries produced by Universal TV and starring Edward James Olmos in the role of Greene's commander. Mary McConnell, Katee Sackoff and Grace Park also starred and the success led to a serial request. That Battlestar Galactica, a critical hit, ran four seasons. A pre-derivation to the Moore series, Caprica, was canceled with five remaining episodes in its only season. Several television movies followed. Lesslie will work in a reinvented world.

Leslie's other credits include writing a contemporary screenplay of Village for Riz Ahmed to star on Netflix. He also has several projects for Storyteller Productions, which he created with PJ van Sandwijk. The narrator's first feature-length documentary, iconic director Errol Morris, stars Stephen K. Bannon and titles American dharma, premiered in 2018, and its drama and documentary includes projects with characters such as Ron Howard, Doug Liman, William Nicholson, Guy Ritchie, Errol Morris, Steven Knight, Alex Gibney and Polly Stenham.

Leslie said: “I am more than excited to participate in this iconic and inspiring show. As a lifelong devotee, I know that the chances of Battlestar Galactica’S The world is infinite and each iteration has raised the bar for epic and clever science fiction storytelling. The teams at Esmail Corp, UCP and Peacock are second to none, and I know we are going to honor the Glen A Larson and Ronald D Moore historical series and break new boundaries with our own vision. It's a dream come true, one that I can't wait to share with fans, both new and old. So say all."

Lesslie is represented by Grandview, Cassarotto and Frankfurt Kurnit.