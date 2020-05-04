Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant once had a & # 39; virtual dinner & # 39; during dinner: & # 39; They were in basketball paradise & # 39;

Kobe Bryant, the player who has long been most closely compared to Michael Jordan, finally appeared in "The Last Dance,quot;. Although brief, it was more than enough time to shed light on his relationship with MJ and the impact it had on him as a young player.

"I really hate having discussions about who would win one-on-one, and his fans say, 'Hi Kobe, you beat Michael one-on-one,'" Bryant said of Jordan in the documentary. "I'm like,quot; me. What you get from me is from him. "

Bryant's appearance on the ESPN documentary, of course, has spawned multiple stories from across the sports landscape about the two players' relationship. One of those stories comes from B.J. Armstrong, who once watched the two dissect each other's game over dinner in L.A.

As Armstrong recounts, he showed up to a dinner in Los Angeles in 2014 with his former Bulls teammate and found a third seat at his table. It was because of Bryant, with whom Armstrong once shared an agent. The Lakers star appeared shortly thereafter and before long, he began to involve Jordan in all of basketball.

"They were playing a virtual 1-on-1 game at dinner," Armstrong told the Associated Press. “I just sat there and listened to them talk about their love for the game. They were very sophisticated; They were talking about footwork, how they conditioned themselves, how they would box. The detail they had, the respect they had for the game … I wish I had seen them play at their best. "

(In the end, Armstrong said, they both thought Jordan would have an advantage because his hands were bigger than Bryant's.)

However, it wasn't long before customers discovered that the two were in the restaurant, forcing them to leave. One came out the back door, another came out the side, leaving Armstrong to fend off the crowd.

"It was chaos," Armstrong said. "And they were in basketball heaven."