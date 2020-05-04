Memo to the NBA, NHL: Leaving the current season is not an option

The easy thing to do now is to quit smoking. When things get tough, and they certainly are right now, surrender is an option. It is generally the worst. Surely it is now.

The NBA hasn't played a game since the night of March 11, when four games were played, but a game between the Jazz and the Thunder was canceled because star center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus. That was the same day that COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic. We have gone 53 days without a game, without a clear sign of when the league would play basketball again.

However, as long as this is the case, there is no excuse for playing a season other than the one that is already underway. Even in the unlikely event that teams don't return to the field until 2021, they should do so to complete the 2019-20 season.

Some league executives and agents, according to CNBC, are pushing for the league to cancel the remainder of the suspended season and instead focus on a successful launch for the 2020-21 season. This is the worst possible approach, and the proposed reasoning for cancellation is proof.

Why cancel this season?

Money, of course.

CNBC reports that some teams believe that the available revenue if the games are played and some media rights are recovered is not enough to warrant the resumption of the season. One assumes that not everyone in the league would agree with this. CNBC also cited a player agent who said he was surprised that NBA Commissioner Adam Sliver has not canceled "because he is always wrong as a precaution and does the right thing."

Late last month, the top soccer leagues in the Netherlands and France canceled their soccer seasons for 2019-20. While the Dutch did not proclaim an Eredivisie champion and simply canceled the year, the French proclaimed Paris-Saint Germain as title winners with PSG with a 12 point lead over second place Marseille.

Although the French approach is superior, none did it well. The best way to deal with incomplete competition is to complete it, even if that means meddling in the subsequent event.

Who really cares about a November game between the Kings and the Suns after a season that was completely abandoned? If that's the time we'd have to wait for competitive sport to resume, it should come back with the importance of a playoff series or series involving teams like the Lakers, Bucks, Clippers and the reigning champions Raptors.

NHL reports have suggested that the league could delay the start of next season to accommodate its conclusion. This is the proper approach in which it is an unprecedented circumstance for everyone.

Certainly, these leagues are businesses, but the product they sell is significant athletic competition. If you were to visit a restaurant, no, wait, let's get on with the things we all remember doing. If you ordered food to take away in a restaurant and, upon arriving home, it was discovered that the food is half-cooked, it would not be urgent to order it again from that establishment.

The NBA and NHL in particular have asked their clients to invest emotion (not to mention the money spent) in the 2019-20 season. Each has produced wonderful moments, from Damian Lillard's 61 points for the Blazers against the Warriors on Martin Luther King's Day to Mike Zibanejad who broke five goals beyond the Capitals a week before closing.

What the Bucks accomplished by winning 53 of their first 65 games, what LeBron James did to revitalize the Lakers, what David Pastrnak did to propel the Bruins to 100 points in 70 games, all of this should not be dismissed as if they were a used Clorox wipe.

It's unclear when they'll be able to play again, though the signs are brighter, including the NBA allowing some practice facilities to reopen, which may be possible sometime in the summer. If that happens, there will be no doubt in which season they will compete.

However, even if they must return later, it is very important to finish what they started.