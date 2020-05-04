Home Entertainment Megan Thee Stallion publishes a birthday tribute to the late mother

Megan Thee Stallion publishes a birthday tribute to the late mother

Megan Thee Stallion has tears on Instagram after posting a poignant tribute to her late mother, who passed away last year after battling cancer.

"Happy birthday mom. I miss you every day! I know you're taking care of me by encouraging me and keeping me going. I don't physically have you here telling me what to do, so I've been trying to figure it out." just remembering all the advice and lessons you've taught me before. "

