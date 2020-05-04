Megan Thee Stallion publishes a birthday tribute to the late mother

Megan Thee Stallion has tears on Instagram after posting a poignant tribute to her late mother, who passed away last year after battling cancer.

"Happy birthday mom. I miss you every day! I know you're taking care of me by encouraging me and keeping me going. I don't physically have you here telling me what to do, so I've been trying to figure it out." just remembering all the advice and lessons you've taught me before. "

She continued, "You are such a strong woman and I promise to make you proud and be one too! We love you, Holly!"

Holly Thomas died in March 2019 after complications from a cancerous brain tumor.

Meg talked about dealing with pain over the Christmas holidays in a video posted on her social media:

"Although all these positive things have been happening to me, and I have been trying to do good, I have tried to keep a smile on my face, trying to stay strong, trying to stay happy for myself and my other grandmother and the rest of me family, it's pretty tough, it's pretty tough, "he said. "This is the first Christmas I will spend without them, and I just wanted to give my beauties a little hope that they might be going through something as well."

"I just wanted to spread some positivity and tell you to keep a positive attitude, to be kind in your difficult times because the pain doesn't last forever. Try not to stay in a dark place," he continued. "He always tries to be nice to others because you never know what they're going through."