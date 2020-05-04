Megan Thee Stallion celebrates her song by hitting the Top 5 on the Billboard Hot 100

Megan Thee Stallion has had an amazing year when it comes to her music and things are only getting better.

On Monday, he celebrated his "Wild,quot; record, making it to the Top 5 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart. The success of the record was not only his first time in the Top 5 but also in the Top 10.

She took Instagram and said, "I really want to cry right now like OMG! This is my first top 10 b * tch my first top 5 !!!! Likeeeeee hottiessss we're really doing this shit! We will never give up, we will do everything they said we would not do! I said J White gave me a heartbeat that I can follow and it did 😭 Thanks Beyoncé! I'm happy to be here man man THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU! "

As everyone knows, Megan's album "Savage,quot; first appeared on her latest project, "Suga,quot;, which was released in February. The song has achieved a great deal of success after going viral on the social media app Tik Tok. Millions of fans around the world created videos dancing to the beat of what became known as the "Wild Challenge."

Last week, Megan stunned fans with the official remix of the album, which features Beyoncé. As we mentioned earlier, the proceeds from the registry go to Bread of Life Houston to support the City of Houston during this current pandemic.

In response, Sylvester Turner, the mayor of Houston announced that Megan and Beyoncé will have their own honorary days for their charitable efforts.

