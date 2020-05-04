Meet Tiddles, the famous fat cat from Paddington Station restroom

Image: Getty Image: Getty

Did you know that in the 1970s there was a famous fat cat that lived in the women's restroom at London Paddington Station? I did not discover, until I discovered these images in Getty, which report that it is Tiddles, "the famous fat cat who lived in the public toilets of Paddington station, London", a legend that seems to suppose that existence and celebrity of this cat are common knowledge.

I'm sorry to say that there is no proper biography of Tiddles, really a subject worthy of long-running treatment, but there are traces of his substantial existence scattered across the internet. The closest thing to in-depth coverage is this little snippet of Daily mail, the sidebar for covering a famous and modern fat cat:

One of the most famous fat cats was Tiddles, a 32-pound cat who lived in the London Paddington station bathroom for 13 years. He was adopted in 1970 by June Watson, who kept him plump on a diet of chicken, rabbit, and steak livers. It was named "London Fat Cat Champion" in 1982 with 30 pounds.

Various responses to this tweet it also attests to the existence, fame, and enormous volume of Tiddles. An example of the famous fat cat shape.