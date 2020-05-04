Meet Michael Jordan's security guard, John Michael Wozniak, who shone in & # 39; The Last Dance & # 39;

Episodes 5 and 6 of the ESPN documentary series "The Last Dance,quot; aired on Sunday and brought with her some amazing footage of Michael Jordan playing a room-tossing game with a security guard.

The video showed how competitive Jordan became, even in something as silly as throwing rooms against a wall. He also showed how he was willing to bet on literally anything involving competition and himself. The game was simple in nature: try to throw the coin as close to the wall as possible without hitting it.

After Jordan lost, the security guard hit the NBA star with his famous shrug pose.

His name was not mentioned in the documentary, but that security guard is John Michael Wozniak.

Wozniak was a Chicago police officer who joined the Chicago Police Department in 1970. He and a few others worked part-time at Chicago Stadium, where they would work as security officers.

"This is how I had the opportunity to work with Michael and his entire family," Wozniak told Complex in 2016. "Two other policemen had become friends with Michael and he wanted them to provide him security when he had something to do outside of being a superstar. from the Chicago Bulls. This gentleman came up to me. I had worked with them in the organized crime department in the narcotics division, and they introduced me to Michael, and Michael said yes.

Wozniak passed away in January 2020 at the age of 69. During his life he spent a lot of time with Jordan, and the NBA superstar treated him well.

"I traveled with Michael to every major city in the United States, but I also went with his family on vacation, to events, even to Paris. All over the world," Wozniak told Complex. "A tremendous bond was formed and we took it seriously. I have a special relationship with Michael that I share to this day."

In the Wozniak video tribute, you can see many photos with him and Jordan at various points in his career. Jordan Brand even created custom safety jackets for Wozniak and his crew. He also recounted the time when he and the rest of the security team got Jumpan tattoos because Jordan said so.