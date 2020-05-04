Meat packers carefully reopen plants amid fears of coronavirus – Up News Info

A pork processing plant in South Dakota took its first steps to reopen Monday after being closed for more than two weeks due to a coronavirus outbreak that infected more than 800 employees.

Employees reporting to work at Smithfield Foods' ground pork department entered through a tent where they were tested for fever and other signs of COVID-19. Some said they felt the measures Smithfield had taken would protect them from another virus outbreak, while others did not trust that the infections could stop at a crowded plant.

Lydia Toby said she was "a little worried,quot; when she entered the plant before 6 a.m. for his first shift in over two weeks. The managers met with employees in their department on Friday and explained that they had installed dividers on the production line and that they would require everyone to wear masks.

"I think it will be fine," Toby said.

Following an executive order from President Donald Trump ordering the meat plants to remain open, Arkansas-based Tyson Foods also resumed "limited production,quot; on Monday at its pork meat plant in Logansport, Indiana, where about 900 employees tested positive. And the JBS pork plant in Worthington, Minnesota, just an hour east of the Smithfield plant in South Dakota, planned a partial reopening on Wednesday.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Monday called meatpacking plants, along with nursing homes, "the most dangerous places out there right now." He called for greater protections for meatpacking workers, as well as a $ 13 an hour wage premium.

"They designate them as essential workers and then treat them as disposables," Biden said in a conference call on protecting essential workers, such as meatpacking workers, which was organized by the League of United Latin American Citizens.

Virginia-based Smithfield offers COVID-19 testing to all employees and their families, according to a text message sent to employees. The message told employees to report to a local high school for the test. It was unclear if proof was required before employees could return, and Smithfield did not immediately respond to questions.

Some 250 employees were told to report to work Monday, according to the union that represents them. The plant employs about 3,700 workers and produces approximately 5% of the nation's pork.

Salaheldin Ahmed, who works in a department that has not yet reopened, said plant management called him to see the changes.

"They fixed a lot of things," he said, describing how the workers would separate as much as possible.

A report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday that more than 4,900 workers at meat and poultry processing facilities have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, including 20 who died. Not all states provided data.

CDC researchers cited risks including difficulties with physical distance and hygiene, and crowded living and transportation conditions. They suggested improved disinfection and that workers get regular virus tests, more room for co-workers, and training materials in their native languages. Many meatpacking employees are immigrants; A CDC report on the Smithfield outbreak found that employees there spoke over 40 different languages.

The United Food and Commercial Workers union, which represents the majority of beef and pork workers and about a third of poultry workers nationwide, has called for stricter measures than those of the CDC, including the mandate for workers to be separated 6 feet apart on production lines. He has asked governors for help in enforcing worker safety regulations. The union also wants to get rid of exemptions that allow some plants to operate at faster speeds.

As the plants cautiously reopen or others operate at diminished capacity with many workers staying sick or scared in their homes, it is unclear whether Trump's order guarantees an uninterrupted supply of meat.

Tyson Foods reported record meat sales in the first quarter, but warned investors on Monday that it faces a continued slowdown in production. Company officials said they expected lower productivity "in the short term until local infection rates begin to decline."

Zach Medhaug, a maintenance employee at Tyson's pork plant in Waterloo, Iowa, said he will feel comfortable back to work when the plant reopens, even when he fears that one of his closest colleagues may die soon. by the coronavirus.

Jose Ayala, 44, is critically ill with a ventilator at University of Iowa hospitals and clinics after contracting the virus a month ago. Medhaug has been calling Ayala, who is medically paralyzed but can still listen, encouraging him to continue fighting.

Medhaug tested positive for the coronavirus on April 20. He said he had mild symptoms and hopes to return to work later this week at the plant, which stopped production on April 22. Medhaug said Tyson has made key security changes, such as promising to enforce rather than encourage social estrangement and provide employees with masks instead of telling them to bring theirs.

"That is a great step," he said. "Returning people, I see they have a better chance of not getting it."

