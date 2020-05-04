Man in Black – Up News Info

Warning: this interview contains spoilers for the final episode of HBO's season 3 last night Westworld, "Theory of the crisis".

There are too many urgent questions about what happened in WestworldThe end of season 3, so we checked in with co-creators Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy, and the EP Denise Thé.

So, the Man in Black we saw in the final epilogue of season 2 – the man who was being questioned by his daughter Emily – and the man in the park, and the man we have seen in the real world this season… they are all human ?

Jonathan Nolan: We like Ed Harris so much that we imagine we are going to choose him in four different roles. There's the Ed we see at the end of the second season finale, which is very, very far into the future, beyond where we've gotten to another part of the show. We present the suggestion to the audience that this is not going well, however. Then you have the Ed that we've tracked down this season, until he's not, and he's struggling with this idea of ​​agency, struggling with this idea of ​​whether he has free will. This is one of the most important questions on our show from the beginning, which Evan answers in last night's episode with the best version we can find: "Yes, there is free will, but it's fucking hard" (laughs)

In the original Michael Crichton movie, the funny hero was always the Man in Black played by Yul Brynner, the gunman. The gunslinger starts out as a robot. A little trivia, Yul wears his The seven magnificents. It is an icon of the original movie. We loved the idea of ​​starting with the human version, and then insidiously stepping back to the movie in more ways than one.

Will Serac or his brother return?

(The trio is silent radio)

Nolan We have all been doing this for so long, we are perfectly timed, it is total closure (Joy, he and The laugh).

Will Maeve and Dolores unite? Is Dolores really dead? Or are you never dead in Westworld?

The: That's a good point. Are you really dead in Westworld? We saw Dolores perish in the worst way. We saw that his memory was painfully erased. Personally, I think it is really important that we honor that death. For me, she tried to make this beautiful choice to try to liberate humanity. He was surprised to discover that humans were enslaved in many ways as hosts, and he made the ultimate sacrifice and gave his life. I heard Evan say on set, "I choose beauty" and it just gave me the creeps, it's such an elegant installment of that line. And I think it's really important that we honor that particular arc in which she has fully evolved, that she has become the little girl that has grown to care for parents and I think personally is the right time to say goodbye to this version of Pains

In the epilogue, Bernard is covered in soot when he wakes up from the "key" zone. Is that soot from the explosions that have been going on in the city?

Nolan From the beginning we talked about a show that would reinvent itself every season, which would be brave to keep going. That has always been the plan, we have always adhered to that plan. I was amused to see people refer to this season as a reboot, but this is what we have always been doing. The suggestion with Jeffrey (Wright's character) is that something has fallen and it's been a while.

And we still don't know what the key is …

Nolan We were interested in this idea if you created this simulation high enough, then encrypt it and throw away the key, you would have created an alternate universe. It's a way of going back to an old science fiction trope, the idea of ​​the alternate universe, which I think people think, how fond of string theory, people think the alternate universe is silly. If you build one from scratch, you build a simulation that will be detailed enough to resemble reality. We are already there a little. Video games are almost there. Throughout the season with Serac and Dolores, they have been vying to hold the key to that alternate universe, and it turns out that Dolores has entrusted it to the only person she trusts the most, which is Bernard. And what he finds when he accesses that alternative universe; Several characters we know and love have vanished during Season 2, we'll continue to explore: A question will be asked in Season 4.

Jonathan, you are close to Elon Musk, and he has a really interesting view of A.I. He has a cautious view of A.I. – That word may even be a euphemism – but his opinion is that we should have prepared for this, almost in the same way that we should have prepared for COVID-19.

Nolan and Musk at SXSW 2018

Nolan He still hadn't made that leap, after being locked up at home for six weeks. That is a good metaphor. I have been thinking more like climate change. Elon is an old friend of Lisa's and mine. His thoughts and our conversations about A.I. precede the pilot. When we sat down to write the pilot, we were thinking, among other things, of conversations we had with Elon. He is aware of the state of the art, in terms of what is happening to him. It is part of what it does, but it is part of what the culture is working on at the moment. It is the big problem right now. Or it was until we remember that the big problem has always been pandemic disease. For years, there are smart people who warn you of the danger of pandemics, anyone who has read a history book understands that it is a silent threat that has been stalking humanity from the beginning, approximately every hundreds of years; a cataclysmic version of it appears. And then people tend to forget. The technology we are using, the first line of defense against COVID, is a 550-year-old technology that dates back to the stone age; It's soap. So, despite all the amazing technology and silliness, we still have soap. But there is a group of very smart people who say, "We have to be a little cautious." Everyone in the last three months in the world had a lesson on logarithmic progression. What does it mean when something scales? We didn't talk about scales for the past ten years, because some thought it was stupid. Pandemic disease and climate change are escalating: it gets worse, worse, has a runaway component. And artificial intelligence also has that.

An anecdote that I relate to many times when we were doing the first season of the show that talked about the idea of ​​how smart Crichton was: Here's a man, he had an M.D., he was brilliant. In the original movie, there is a line to use and throw away when the robot starts to malfunction. Two of the scientists look at each other and wonder what is going wrong. And a scientist says, and it is a line that informs a lot about what we are building the program in, that these machines, we do not know how they work, and the second thing he says is that he is transferring. almost like a virus. "You might think it's corny that he was referring to a computer virus, but I looked it up: Crichton wrote the movie in '72 and the first computer virus was discovered in the wild in '73. Not only did it did he anticipate exactly how this was going to happen, he saw the danger. And the danger of AI is viral That's the problem. It's not the giant AI that destroys the world, it's the stupid little AI, it's the bot. They've already changed the world.