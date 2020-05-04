Man arrested, charged with murder of wife and stepson in Grand Prairie – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

GRAN PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was arrested and charged with murdering his wife and stepson in a home in Grand Prairie on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Police said they responded to the 7000 block of Monet Lane around 4 p.m. After the suspect, Rickey Edwards, called 911 to report that his wife and stepson had been shot.

Officers who arrived found the two victims dead from gunshot wounds inside the home.

Edwards, 50, was arrested and charged with capital murder.

The two victims were identified as Portia Williams-Edward, 46, and Kameion Kitchen, 28.

The reason for the incident is unknown at this time, as police continue to investigate.