Man armed with knife shot dead by police officers in Fullerton – Up News Info Los Angeles

FULLERTON (CBSLA) – Officers trying to break up a fight between two men in Fullerton were forced to open fire on a man who attacked them with a knife.

The shooting involved by the officer occurred around 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of ​​Lillie and Commonwealth avenues. Police say officers were on the way to another call when they were singled out to help end a fight between two men, one armed with a broom and the other with a knife.

While the man with the broom was detained, police say the man with the knife charged the officers. The officers first deployed one less than lethal round against him, but it had no effect, and they were forced to open fire with their service weapons.

The man was pronounced dead in a hospital.

The investigation continued at the scene eight hours later. Drivers were advised to avoid the area.