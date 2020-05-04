Man accused of assaulting Louisville hospital nursing staff – Up News Info

A man was arrested after he reportedly assaulted several medical workers at a behavioral hospital in Louisville last week.

Adrian Ross, 33, was arrested on suspicion of seven counts of second-degree assault and one count of misdemeanor threat, according to an arrest report.

According to the report, Ross assaulted medical staff at Centennial Peaks Hospital, 2255 S 88th St., on April 27 and again on Friday over a fight over his medication.

Police were called Friday and the responding officer observed visible injuries to some of the employees. The officer then viewed surveillance footage showing Ross beating staff with his two closed fists as staff attempted to de-escalate the situation and slow Ross down. The officer said several of the employees were shot down as a result of the strikes.

Several employees told police that they were afraid to return to work while Ross was still there. Employees said Ross had made previous threatening statements such as "I'm going to kill you," "I could hit you," and "you'll get yours."

Police spoke to Ross, who defended himself, but did not elaborate. He was arrested on Friday.

Ross has no prior criminal record in Colorado, according to court records.

He will be released with a $ 5,000 personal recognition bonus and is scheduled for a formal arraignment on Wednesday.