Machine Gun Kelly offers champagne Jeff Lewis Dom Perignon to end a weeklong fight

The spitter of & # 39; Rap Devil & # 39; He meets the interior designer after the latter called him on his radio show for not practicing safe social distancing when celebrating his thirtieth birthday.

Kelly Machine Gun He contacted interior designer Jeff Lewis with a peace offer in a bid to end his weeklong enmity.

The couple have disagreed after Jeff, 50, called the rapper, 30, about his unpleasant behavior after recently moving to Jeff's neighborhood.

On Saturday, May 2, Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, extended an olive branch to the star, sending him a bottle of Dom Perignon champagne on a skateboard.

"Jeff, like the new kid on the block, referring to you, I wish we had a chance to get to know each other," Kelly told Jeff on Instagram.

"I'm sure there are years of noise coming from my house, so I hope we have a mutual understanding. If you ever need anything, just knock on the door. Until then, I'll send this to you on your way, congratulations neighbor."

Jeff accepted the peace offer, posting a photo of the champagne bottle along with the caption: "I agree. Now move your car @machinegunkelly."

The dispute started when Jeff went to his radio show to call the rapper and guests from his home as they celebrated the star's thirtieth birthday, saying they were not practicing safe social distancing.

"They still park in front of the fire hydrant. They park in front of other people's driveways," said Jeff. "It's like, I think they're so screwed up, they just park the car wherever it lands."

Addressing comments about Lala Kent's podcast, Kelly replied, "He can't stand me. He doesn't know we know what a podcast is about us. He doesn't know what will become (Bad movie)."Neighbors& # 39; Very fast. I'll be Zac Efron (sic). I am Tom petty. Petty in capital letters. "

Jeff also suggested that Kelly threatened his safety, and revealed that he said, "I'm not aggressive, but some of us are," and the star added, "If this happens again, this guy will spend his stimulus check on bail and attorneys. " Rate."