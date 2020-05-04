Mac Saturn, John Salvage and more! – Up News Info Detroit

With so many talented local musicians turning to live streams and social media to entertain fans in recent times, we are shifting the gears of our "Seen in Detroit,quot; photo series … to a weekly video recap of "Heard in Detroit,quot; "

Every week, we will search Facebook and Instagram for the latest and greatest sounds from our talented local music scene.

Check out this week's "Heard in Detroit,quot; series below, featuring videos from 10 talented local artists! From bedroom jams, to home study sessions, to being (digitally) invited directly to your favorite artist's living room … find out and enjoy!

Musicians: do you want to appear in a future publication? Tag your videos with #HeardInDetroit for your consideration!

Mac saturn

Jemmi Hazeman

Katelynn Corll

Abbigale

Jay Brown

John Salvage

Jennifer Westwood and the handsome devils

Bobby and Naomi McManus

Ryan Allen

Ryan Dillaha

