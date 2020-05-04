Loveland pipeline bomb suspect tells FBI that explosives were intended to defend his home

The Loveland man arrested last week after making threats that caught the attention of the FBI told agents that he had planned to use the four pipeline bombs discovered in his home in case people tried to force their way in the middle of the night. , according to the court. records.

Bradley Bunn, 53, participated in online discussions about a rally last Friday at the Colorado Capitol to protest state coronavirus restrictions, but the threats that caught the FBI's attention were unrelated to the protest, a Police officer at Up News Info. Monday.

Bunn told the FBI that he thought the pipeline bombs would be effective against a "hard drive,quot; at 3 a.m. if people gathered in front of your door at the beginning of some type of attack, according to a criminal complaint.

Bunn was arrested Friday morning after authorities said they found pipe bombs and bomb-making materials inside his home at 5512 Gabriel Drive in Loveland. In a subsequent interview with agents, Bunn described himself as an amateur bomb maker, saying he bought some of his supplies online and some from outdoor retailer Jax.

He said he was not sure how stable the bombs were after filling the pipes with gunpowder, according to the complaint, so he threw them into the field to see if they would explode on impact. They do not.

Bunn had planned to use a lighter to set the fuses in the pipeline pumps on fire, which he thought would burn for about five to seven seconds before blowing them up.

He said he did not put any materials inside the bombs intended to create shrapnel.

%MINIFYHTMLa310148c8c912f496559bbc7d37cbcd512%

"I was considering shooting," he told agents, according to the complaint. "I mean if you're going to do a job, do it right. But because I don't have enough knowledge of what interacts with what, I didn't want to put a coating on a ball bearing or something that would interact with gunpowder and cause some sort chemical reaction that I didn't expect. "

Bunn told officers where to find supplies to make bombs inside his home during the 7 a.m. raid.

Bunn has had previous problems with the law. He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of child abuse in 2016 in Larimer County, court records show. He was accused of negligently causing bodily injury to a child. Details of that case were not immediately available Monday, although the plea agreement shows that he was sentenced to 12 months of unsupervised probation, prohibited from using drugs or alcohol, and required to attend classes in anger management and parenting.

In his conversation with FBI agents, Bunn referred to himself as a former "infantry commander," according to the complaint, and also used the term "slapper," which is a slang term for an explosive-trained combat engineer. . Two branches of the military did not respond Monday to requests for comment on whether Bunn served with them.

Bunn was charged with possessing an unregistered destructive device and faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted. His next court hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.

Her immediate family did not respond to requests for comment Monday.